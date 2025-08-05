Ill Niño Cancel European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The New Jersey-based Nu Metal Ill Niño announced the cancellation of a run of August festival dates in Europe due to a health emergency.

The band broke the news to fans via social media, describing the situation as a “personal family health matter, that is beyond our control”.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We look forward to seeing you all again soon in 2026, when we come back for a full headline tour, and various Summer Festivals Summer 2026,” the band said in a joint statement.

The tour would have been the band’s first European run with their new vocalist Tommy Roulette III who joined the band last month after they parted ways with former vocalist Marcus Leal.

They also just wrapped their ‘The Taste Of Armageddon’ tour featuring Powerman 5000, Priest, Hed PE, and more with a show on August 2nd at at the Brentwood Emporium in Brentwood, CA.