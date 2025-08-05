Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 VMA Race With 12 Nominations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Lady Gaga is the frontrunner for the 2025 VMA Awards with a total of 12 nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Album, and more.

This marks the third time Gaga has led nominations, following 2013, when she received 13 nominations, and 2020, when she tied for the lead with 9 total nods.

Other standouts for 2025 include Bruno Mars, who received 11 nominations, and ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, who each received 8.

Thirty-three artists were nominated for their first VMA Awards in 2025, including ROSÉ (8; first solo nominations), Alex Warren and Gigi Perez (3 each), Damiano David (first solo), Leon Thomas, Lola Young, sombr, and The Marías (2 each). JENNIE, Jimin, and JISOO also earned their first solo nods. Other first-timers include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Ella Langley, Freddie Gibbs, Jordan Adetunji, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, Lay Bankz, Livingston, Mac Miller, Mark Ambor, Megan Moroney, MOLIY, PARTYNEXTDOOR, ROLE MODEL, Sasha Alex Sloan, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Zach Hood.

The 2025 “VMAs” are executive produced by Bruce Gillmer; Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic; and Barb Bialkowski. Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler is producer, while Alicia Portugal is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba is leading production, while Wendy Plaut and Lisa Lauricella are overseeing talent for the event.

The 2025 VMA Awards will take place on Sunday, September 7, airing live from UBS Arena.