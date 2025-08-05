MUSEXPO 2026 Partners With Global Artist Platform FENIX360

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO, the globally recognized music business conference and artist discovery event, has announced a strategic partnership with FENIX360, an emerging artist-centric platform designed to streamline fan engagement and career monetization.

As part of the new alliance, FENIX360 will serve as the Official Partner and Exclusive Artist Showcase Presenting Partner for MUSEXPO 2026, which will take place March 22–25, 2026, at the Castaway venue in Burbank, California, with artist showcases held at SIR Studios in Hollywood.

For the first time in its history, MUSEXPO will exclusively utilize the FENIX360 platform as the submission gateway for all showcasing artists. Artists applying to perform at the 2026 edition will create a profile on the FENIX360 app as part of their formal submission process. FENIX360 provides independent artists with tools for fan engagement, monetization, and brand development — offering an integrated ecosystem for artist growth.

“This partnership with FENIX360 reflects MUSEXPO’s continued focus on discovery, development, and equipping emerging talent with resources that support independent artist careers,” said Sat Bisla, President & Founder of MUSEXPO. “The platform gives artists a dynamic way to present their identity while building meaningful connections with fans and the industry.”

Allan Klepfisz, Chairman & CEO of FENIX360, added: “We’re proud to collaborate with MUSEXPO, a summit that has long stood at the intersection of global music creativity and commerce. Our shared vision is to build stronger pathways for emerging artists to be seen, heard, and supported.”

In addition to powering submissions, FENIX360 and MUSEXPO will co-present a series of on-site activations during the conference, including networking events, spotlight discussions, and artist-focused programming. One artist selected through the FENIX360 submission process will also receive complimentary development and marketing support from A&R Worldwide, whose team has played a key part in supporting Adele, Muse, Keane, Coldplay, Dido, Sheppard, Frank Turner, Gavin James, LMFAO, The Temper Trap, Picture This, Forest Blakk, Sia, Lime Cordiale, and many others in the early part of their careers.

The partnership signals a step forward in how artists access global industry opportunities, bridging technology, discovery, and real-world career advancement in a cohesive experience.

For more information contact info@anrworldwide.com.