Neo-Traditionalist Artist Alex Millers Partners With Kentucky Proud

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Groundbreaking Country traditionalist Alex Miller is eager to begin a brand ambassadorship for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program. As the state’s official agricultural marketing brand for over twenty years, Kentucky Proud’s goal is to increase awareness of agricultural initiatives and promote member products.

“I come from a long line of Kentucky farmers, and I can tell you that the work is hard but incredibly rewarding,” says Lancaster native Miller. “I am honored to be a part of Kentucky Proud. This chance to serve as an ambassador will allow me to highlight member accomplishments spotlighted by this amazing program. I love Kentucky and I will always do all I can to share the wonders of the Commonwealth. As an American FFA degree recipient, this was an easy opportunity to say ‘yes’ to, and I’m eager to get started.”

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell notes that the popular entertainer is the perfect choice for the program. “Alex is just as Kentucky as it gets. Because he comes from an agricultural background, he is the perfect spokesperson for Kentucky Proud products. Like Kentucky Proud products, he represents the authenticity of this state. It couldn’t be a better match.”

Through this new partnership, Miller will help amplify the program’s mission to his fanbase both on stage and at scheduled appearances in fun, approachable ways to connect consumers with Kentucky producers.

Alex’s current single, “The Byrd,” featuring Country icon Tracy Byrd, is available on Billy Jam Records.