SiriusXM Launches Artist Residency Program With Bailey Zimmerman and Maroon 5

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM today announced a new Artist Residency program, designed to connect fans with exclusive content and programming across multiple channels from some of today’s most recognized artists.

The SiriusXM Artist Residency will feature high-profile artists engaged in a multi-channel series across SiriusXM’s music, sports, and talk channels. Content will include performances, interviews, Guest DJs, takeovers, and more.

The series officially launched on August 5 with multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman, followed by three-time Grammy Award-winning, Diamond-certified band Maroon 5 on August 15.

Zimmerman’s fans can tune into SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, Octane, SiriusXM Hits 1, MLB Network Radio, and NASCAR Radio to hear the country singer-songwriter discuss his passion for hip-hop, rock, pop music, and sports. The residency is timed around the release of Zimmerman’s new album, Different Night Same Rodeo, set to debut on August 8.

The residency will also include an exclusive subscriber performance event and interview on The Highway, along with a Pandora takeover on The 615 station.

“With our new Artist Residency initiative, artists can participate in special programming across multiple SiriusXM channels and Pandora to help promote a new album, tour, or other key projects,” said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM Senior Vice President & GM, Music Programming. “Bailey Zimmerman and Maroon 5, with their genre-bending sounds and wide variety of influences, are the perfect artists to help us launch this new program, and we’re thrilled to deliver their fans a truly unique dive into their next major album releases.”