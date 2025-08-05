The Junos Announce New Category And Submission Guidelines For 2026

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced a series of updates for the Juno Awards ahead of the event’s return in 2026.

New for next year, the Canadian awards gala will debut a new category — Latin Music Recording of the Year — reflecting the contributions of Canada’s Latin artists and the growing importance of Latin music.

“This new category is a milestone for the Canadian music industry. It’s a well-deserved recognition of the incredible talent, diversity, and cultural richness that Latin music brings to the Canadian soundscape. By giving them a place on Canada’s biggest music stage, we’re not only celebrating their artistry, but also helping promote all domestic music into one of the fastest-growing markets in the world,” said Martín Añón, Co-Chair of the category.

“We are extremely grateful to The JUNOS for giving us the opportunity to elevate our music and culture through the introduction of this new category. This recognition not only highlights the growing impact of Latin music in Canada, but also gives our artists a powerful platform to share their stories, rhythms, and heritage with a wider audience,” added Ricardo Taco (Live Nation Canada), fellow Co-Chair of the Committee.

The Junos also announced updated submission guidelines for both Rap Album/EP of the Year and Rap Single of the Year. Starting this year, vocalists must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents to be eligible, ensuring the awards show continues to focus on homegrown talent.

“We’re excited about the changes coming to the Rap category and proud to be part of a shift that better reflects the energy and evolution of the genre,” noted Rap Committee Co-Chairs Marlon Wilson (Arlo Maverick) and Ricardo Chung (Warner Chappell Music Canada).

Key Submission Dates: