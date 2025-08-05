The Nominees Announced For The 2025 Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Album Prize

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The nominees have officially been announced for the 2025 Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Album Prize.

The award, a companion the Polaris Music Prize, recognizes Canadian albums of artistic distinction that predate the 2006 debut of the Canadian music award, without regard to sales, genre or affiliation.

Two of this year’s 12 nominated albums will receive the Heritage Prize designation. One album will be chosen by public vote campaign, and a second will be determined by a Heritage Prize jury made up of music media and music historians.

The 2025 Polaris Heritage Prize-nominated albums are:

• Choclair – Ice Cold

• The Constantines – The Constantines

• Franck Dervieux – Dimension M

• Do Make Say Think – Goodbye Enemy Airship, The Landlord Is Dead

• Doughboys – Crush

• Dubmatique – La force de comprendre

• Mort Garson – Mother Earth’s Plantasia

• The Organ – Grab That Gun

• Propagandhi – Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes

• Rascalz – Cash Crop

• Jane Siberry – The Speckless Sky

• Strawberry – Brokeheart Audio

Public voting for the Heritage prize is officially open and voters will be able to submit ballots once per day until voting close on Thursday, August 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

The winning nominees for 2025 will be announced as part of the Polaris Concert & Award Ceremony, taking place Tuesday, September 16, at Massey Hall in Toronto.

This project is funded in part by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s private radio broadcasters. It is supported by SiriusXM Canada, Ontario Creates, the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, and the Slaight Family Foundation.