Beats + Bytes: HamilTEN Is A 12/10

Broadway is having a banner year at the box office. Stars are flocking to the stage, not just for the thrill of live connection in a streaming-saturated world, but to chase the “T” in their EGOT. And no show has shaped modern Broadway like Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s second Broadway outing became an instant American classic. He wrote it, starred in it, produced it and changed the game forever.

It all began with a now-legendary performance from The Hamilton Mixtape at the White House Poetry Jam. From there, a sold-out run at The Public Theatre made it the hottest ticket in town, before it exploded into the most successful Broadway production in history.

The show redefined theatre, bringing in new audiences, breaking barriers, and giving countless performers of color their first big break. The Hamilton team had an uncanny eye for talent, shaping the next generation of stars.

When I saw it in July 2015 (right before previews) I sat next to then-VP Joe Biden. He left looking like he was rethinking his entire legacy. I truly think Hamilton helped push him to take his shot.

Since then, Lin-Manuel’s influence has only grown: Moana, Encanto, In The Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme, Mary Poppins, Tick, Tick…Boom!. His creative force is unmatched—and always grounded in authenticity, pride, and purpose.

Even without the original cast, Hamilton continues to sell out night after night. Its message “immigrants get the job done” hits harder than ever.

Tonight marks the 10th anniversary of its Broadway opening, and tickets aren’t for sale. True to form, Lin-Manuel made it a charity event. The entire campaign has been masterfully executed—from reuniting the original cast at the Emmys to merch drops, Yankees collabs, and Leslie Odom Jr.’s return this fall.

This past Friday, Lin, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie hosted the first-ever Chase Sapphire “Dinner On The Stage” at The Public. The original stage was stunningly recreated. JP Morgan Chase even unearthed artifacts from its vault. Yes, the bank was founded by Hamilton and Burr themselves.

The night was filled with stories like performing for Barbra Streisand and Eminem on the same night and how even when lines are flubbed, the show always goes on. Busta Rhymes was so into it, he had the King’s costume recreated for tour.

The Chase team and agency Intersport nailed every detail. The food, led by local Hispanic chef Fellipe Donnelly, was phenomenal. Gift bags included a collector’s vinyl and signed Playbill. And the surprise performance by all three stars? Unreal.

One Chase exec gave it a 12/10 on Instagram. No notes. That’s the kind of review I love to wake up to.

The Hamilton ecosystem keeps growing:

There’s real depth behind this legacy. As Lin’s father put it best: “There is nothing more to prove, and everything to celebrate.”

Salute to HamiTEN. What’s next? The format is evolving again. Warriors: The Musical is on the horizon. Early signs point to another blockbuster. You can already hear it…

Warriors… come out annnnnd play!