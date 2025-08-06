City Approves Academy Music Group’s Modernization Plan for Newcastle City Hall

NEWCASTLE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — City officials in Newcastle have approved a plan to modernize the historic concert venue Newcastle City Hall.

The venue’s operator, Academy Music Group, which is affiliated with Live Nation, told the BBC the upgrades are essential to keeping the hall a viable stop for touring artists.

First opened in 1927, Newcastle City Hall has hosted legendary performances by acts including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. The venue holds Grade II listed status, meaning it is legally protected for its historical and architectural significance.

Plans call for the addition of a new balcony-level bar, which will be created in a currently unused space within the adjacent City Baths building, according to the Newcastle Journal.

The City Baths, also Grade II listed, reopened in 2021 after years of closure due to budget constraints. While the council acknowledged that the work will affect part of the baths complex, officials noted that the upgrades will bring the building closer to full use.