Cochise Signs With ONErpm

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label ONErpm has announced the signing of rising Florida rapper Cochise.

Cochise, who has retained full control of his artistic output, released his single “I LIE” through ONErpm. The track channels the off‑kilter energy of the Midwest’s street rap scene, flipping it with his signature Southern bounce and animated delivery. To date, it has generated nearly 3 million streams across all platforms.

He began his career as Yung Cochise in 2015 and signed with Columbia Records in 2020, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 with his single “Tell Em.”

“I always moved like an independent artist,” said Cochise. “So now, finally being fully in control with the support of ONErpm is a dream come true. Now it’s time to make some new history.”

“Our level of commitment to artist success is matched by the artist’s commitment to the art,” said Tony Tuesday, A&R at ONErpm. “When those two things are aligned, there’s no amount of history we can’t make. I’m excited for this signing and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”