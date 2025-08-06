Concord Music Publishing Signs Singer/Songwriter RYMAN

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of singer/songwriter RYMAN. The global co-publishing deal, effective immediately, includes RYMAN’s partial catalog and future works.

Originally from Nashville, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter has spent years crafting his unique sound, coined as “y’allternative,” which is deeply rooted in the alternative, singer-songwriter, and pop genres. His music has been celebrated for its narrative depth along with his ability to craft aesthetically pleasing and emotionally resonant lyrics. RYMAN has already caught the attention of influential artists including Finneas, Role Model, Joe Jonas, and more.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Concord family and feel grateful for the new experiences and opportunities it’s already starting to provide,” says RYMAN. “This team really feels like home and I’m grateful to have landed here.”

This month, RYMAN joined the roster at Mom+Pop Music as their first Nashville-based signing and released his most recent single “Green,” which offers a fresh glimpse into the next chapter of his musical journey while continuing to blend vivid storytelling with his signature sound. Since its debut, “Green” has been featured in Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” and “Fresh Finds Folk” playlists.

RYMAN also released two singles this year “Lucy,” and “Lose,” with previous EP releases including Cowboy Killers (2024) and his breakout single, “You’re Too Cool” from his 2021 EP Rewind.

“I am delighted to welcome RYMAN to the Concord family,” says Lily Bunta, A&R Manager at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “With exceptional talent as both a songwriter and an artist, Ryman brings a dynamic creative voice to our roster. We are proud to support his journey and can’t wait to see what we will create together.”

This summer, RYMAN was on the road opening for Ben Kweller on his Cover the Mirrors national tour and will go back on tour this fall supporting Joshua Slone.