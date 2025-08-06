Danny Wimmer Presents Unveils Upgrades for Bourbon & Beyond And Louder Than Life Festival Site

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has announced a major series of upgrades to the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky — home to September’s Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life festivals.

The redesigned festival grounds will improve crowd flow during peak hours. Starting in 2025, all festival passes will also include free access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, including the Giant Wheel (ferris wheel, with extended hours), the Lightning Run roller coaster, and more.

For Louder Than Life, a seventh stage has been added, featuring performances from a dozen rising artists including XweaponX, Haywire 617, Silly Goose, Unearth, War of Ages, Convictions, Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, Fight From Within, Orthodox, Fox Lake, and 156/Silence.

The upgrades were made possible through DWP’s recently announced extension of its lease agreement with Kentucky Venues to host the two festivals at the fairgrounds for the next ten years.

“This move has been years in the making, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to life. With Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life both growing year over year, we knew it was time for more space, more comfort, and more ways to elevate the fan experience beyond just the music,” said Danny Wimmer, founder of DWP. “The new layout delivers so much to be excited about: expanded shade, indoor experiences, air-conditioned areas, and — thanks to our collaboration with Kentucky Kingdom — an amusement park inside the festival. It’s a truly unique addition that brings incredible value to fans, along with more food options, more ways to cool off, and so much more to explore. I’m ecstatic because this is just the beginning of something truly special for our festivals in Louisville.”

The 2025 Bourbon & Beyond Festival is scheduled for September 11–14, followed by Louder Than Life from September 18–21.