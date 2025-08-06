Dead & Company Wrap Their 60th Anniversary Shows In San Fran’s Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — On Sunday, Dead & Company closed out the final performance of a historic three‑day stand at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, marking the 60th anniversary of the band.

The three shows were standing‑room‑only, with thousands of fans packing the Polo Field for unique performances that many suspect may be the band’s last.

Along with Dead & Company, the shows featured special guests, including Billy Strings on Friday, Sturgill Simpson on Saturday, and Trey Anastasio, who joined Dead & Company for the finale on Sunday.

Setlists for each night were distinct, covering a wide range of fan favorites and deep cuts, as well as music from other artists — such as Sam Cooke’s “Good Times” on Sunday.

The concerts also served as the anchor for a broader tribute to the band, which included tribute shows, art exhibits, and more.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the events provided a boost to the city’s hospitality industry, with officials reporting hotel bookings surged by 50% on July 31 and August 3.