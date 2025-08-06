Eileen Mercolino Joins Dynamic Talent International As SVP Of Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Full‑service entertainment agency Dynamic Talent International has appointed Eileen Mercolino as Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships.

In her new role, Mercolino will oversee brand strategy and partnership development across Dynamic Talent’s roster of artists and brand partners.

A veteran of the entertainment and branding industries, Mercolino brings two decades of experience to the position. She has managed partnerships and multi‑channel activations for brands including Microsoft, Pepsi, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca‑Cola, Major League Baseball, Procter & Gamble, and Brown‑Forman. Her résumé also includes senior roles with Danny Wimmer Presents, Live Nation, and the Vans Warped Tour, among others.

“Dynamic Talent is building something truly fresh and ambitious in the brand partnerships space,” said Mercolino. “I’m excited to bring my experience, network, and love of music to the table and to create meaningful collaborations that deliver real value for both brands and artists.”

“It was an absolute no‑brainer to bring on an industry veteran with Eileen’s track record,” said Trevor Swenson, CEO of Dynamic Talent International. “Having her lead our Branding and Sponsorships division will open new opportunities for our in‑house clients as well as the external business we’ve developed in this space. Dynamic Talent is thrilled to have her join the team.”