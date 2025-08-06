Josh Green Launches Signal Fire Agency

NASHVILLE, TN — Veteran talent agent Josh Green has announced the launch of Signal Fire Agency, a new boutique booking agency based in Nashville, TN. The agency’s initial roster includes Southern rock standouts Them Dirty Roses, whose breakout single “Cocaine & Whiskey” recently earned RIAA Gold certification.

“I’ve long considered starting my own agency, and when the opportunity arose, it felt like the right time to fully bet on myself and the artists I believe in,” says Green. “After years working within both boutique and major agencies, I’ve gained a deep understanding of how to build and scale touring careers. That experience, paired with the relationships I’ve cultivated, will allow Signal Fire to remain artist-first while offering strategic, hands-on representation designed to grow sustainable, high impact touring businesses.”

Green began his career by talent buying and booking regional acts across Georgia and the Southeast before relocating to Nashville in 2013. He initially launched Five Point Music, where he signed rising talent including Colter Wall. In 2016, he joined Red 11 Music, where he played a key role in booking appearances and tours for a roster that included Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Shooter Jennings, and more — contributing to multiple Pollstar nominations for Independent Booking Agency of the Year. Following Red 11’s 2023 acquisition by William Morris Endeavor, Green joined the agency’s newly formed American Roots division, continuing to represent a diverse and dynamic roster from WME’s Nashville office.

Green can be reached at josh@signalfireagency.com.