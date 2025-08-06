Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Profits Surge For Hybe In Q2

Hybe
SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment titan HYBE reported its second‑quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, showing gains in both revenue and net profit.

The company posted consolidated revenue of ₩705.6 billion (approximately $507.5 million), a 10.2% increase year on year and a 41% rise from the first quarter.

Net profit climbed 53.5% from the same period last year to ₩15.5 billion (around $11.2 million).

Concerts led HYBE’s Q2 performance, generating ₩188.7 billion (about $136 million), up 31% from the second quarter of 2024. Artist direct revenue, which includes concerts, music, and album sales, rose 5.7% to ₩447.9 billion (roughly $322 million).

Indirect artist revenue — including merchandise, licensing, and fan clubs — reached ₩257.8 billion (about $186 million), with merchandise and licensing growing 40% to ₩152.9 billion ($25 million).

Highlights for the quarter include the growth in HYBE’s Weverse digital fan platform with revenue from the service growing by 41% quarter-over-quarter. Acording to Hybe, Weverse averaged 10.9 million monthly active users, peaking at 12 million in June following the return of BTS members from military service, the company said.

