Profits Surge For Hybe In Q2

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment titan HYBE reported its second‑quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, showing gains in both revenue and net profit.

The company posted consolidated revenue of ₩705.6 billion (approximately $507.5 million), a 10.2% increase year on year and a 41% rise from the first quarter.

Net profit climbed 53.5% from the same period last year to ₩15.5 billion (around $11.2 million).

Concerts led HYBE’s Q2 performance, generating ₩188.7 billion (about $136 million), up 31% from the second quarter of 2024. Artist direct revenue, which includes concerts, music, and album sales, rose 5.7% to ₩447.9 billion (roughly $322 million).

Indirect artist revenue — including merchandise, licensing, and fan clubs — reached ₩257.8 billion (about $186 million), with merchandise and licensing growing 40% to ₩152.9 billion ($25 million).

Highlights for the quarter include the growth in HYBE’s Weverse digital fan platform with revenue from the service growing by 41% quarter-over-quarter. Acording to Hybe, Weverse averaged 10.9 million monthly active users, peaking at 12 million in June following the return of BTS members from military service, the company said.