Romeo Entertainment Named Exclusive Concert Partner for REVELXP College Markets

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Full‑service independent promoter Romeo Entertainment Group (REG) and REVELXP, the sports hospitality company, have announced a new partnership that makes Romeo the exclusive concert production partner for REVELXP’s college markets.

Under the agreement, Romeo will stage full‑scale concert productions at stadiums and college campuses, expanding REVELXP’s hospitality offerings across a national network of more than 80 college sports properties.

The deal covers a full range of entertainment services, from routing and artist procurement to on‑site event production, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with REVELXP to bring the energy of live music to the collegiate sports world,” said R.J. Romeo, President & CEO of Romeo Entertainment Group. “This relationship allows us to route strategically across REVELXP campuses, offer scalable pricing, and maximize value for both artists and schools. It’s a win‑win.”

“Concerts are a natural extension of the game‑day and campus experience,” added Tracy White, President of REVELXP. “By partnering with Romeo Entertainment, we’re delivering a turnkey solution that simplifies the process for athletic departments while elevating the overall fan experience.”