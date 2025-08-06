SoFi Stadium Welcomes 10 Millionth Guest During Shakira Concert

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — L.A.’s SoFi Stadium marked a major milestone on August 4 when it welcomed its 10 millionth guest during a performance by Colombian recording artist Shakira, part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Danna Fuentes, a Los Angeles resident, was the lucky concertgoer. She and her mother, Vanessa Fuentes, were greeted by Christy Castillo Butcher, Senior Vice President of Programming & Booking for SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and Hollywood Park.

Fuentes was presented with a life-sized commemorative ticket, upgraded seating, and a collection of SoFi Stadium merchandise. She also received VIP access to the Bootsy Bellows field-level cabana, complimentary food and drinks, and a pair of tickets to the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers preseason game on Saturday, August 16, courtesy of Ticketmaster.

The stadium reached this impressive attendance milestone in just four years. It comes during its most successful season to date, with 25 major concerts scheduled for 2025.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of our entire staff, who are dedicated to making SoFi Stadium an iconic and transformative venue,” said Castillo Butcher. “We are grateful for all the guests, artists, and athletes who have made this stadium their home. This is a celebration for everyone, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Hollywood Park.”