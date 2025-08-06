The National Conference of Personal Managers Hall of Fame Announces Class Of 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) has announced the Class of 2025 inductees for the Personal Managers Hall of Fame.

This year’s honorees include Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg, and Erwin Stoff, co‑founders of 3 Arts Entertainment, who will be inducted during a gala at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on October 22.

Founded in 1991, 3 Arts Entertainment is a Beverly Hills–based talent management and television and film production company. Since its launch, the three co‑founders have guided the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Jessica Alba, James Downey, Francis Lawrence, Matt LeBlanc, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Green, Mindy Kaling, and Matt Reeves.

The Class of 2025 also includes:

Tony Conway , CEO of Nashville’s Conway Entertainment Group , who manages country music icons such as ALABAMA, Lorrie Morgan, Randy Travis, and Emmy Award winners Exile.

Stuart Ross , Los Angeles‑based music manager and festival producer for artists such as Tom Waits and Puddles Pity Party, and a past producer of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Stagecoach.

Burt Stein, Partner at Gold Mountain Entertainment – Nashville, representing Grammy winner Ronnie Milsap, The Band of Heathens, and other leading Americana acts.

Additionally, Bill Aucoin, the rock manager behind acts including KISS and Billy Idol, and Joe Stabile, longtime personal manager of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, will be inducted posthumously.