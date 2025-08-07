AEG Expands Their Partnership With AMEX

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant AEG announced the expansion of its partnership with American Express (AMEX), extending the agreement to a new 20-year term and launching a range of new initiatives aimed at engaging fans across music, festivals, and sporting events.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, American Express will become AEG’s official payment partner across a portfolio of more than 40 major venues on four continents.

The partnership will also provide AMEX cardholders with access to AEG’s concerts and events in markets such as the U.S., Japan, Australia, and Canada. AMEX is also investing in key venues, including The Bowery Presents in New York and Boston, as well as festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, All Points East, and more.

AMEX will continue to be a partner of two AEG-owned sports teams: the LA Galaxy (Major League Soccer) and the LA Kings (National Hockey League), the companies said.

As part of the partnership, AMEX customers will have access to festival perks, including exclusive merchandise, offers, and onsite experiences, as well as the American Express Venue Collection program, which provides benefits such as ticket access, dedicated entrances, and exclusive concession offers.

In addition to the Venue Collection, certain locations will feature signature branded lounges, including the American Express Lounge at The O2, The Centurion Suite at Crypto.com Arena, and the American Express Stadium Club at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“AEG has been one of our most trusted and strategic partners,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. “Together, we’ve built something rare—bringing music, sports, and entertainment to life in ways that feel personal, memorable, and deeply meaningful. We’re not just expanding what fans can access—we’re reimagining how they connect with the moments that matter. This is a partnership that delivers special access to some of the most unforgettable moments in live entertainment. We’re proud of what we’ve created together thus far and even more excited about how our collaboration will continue to unfold in the years ahead.”

“This is a defining partnership for AEG—one that continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible across live entertainment and fan engagement,” said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer, AEG. “Across every stage, field, screen, and venue where we partner with AMEX, AMEX has helped us build a connected, fan-first ecosystem that delivers meaningful value in new and differentiated ways. This renewal speaks to the strength, creativity, and shared vision that have defined our partnership since day one—and together, we’re delivering for AMEX Card Members and fans in more measurable and impactful ways than ever before.”