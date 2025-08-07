Brandon Blackstock, Talent Manager and Former Husband of Kelly Clarkson, Dies at 48

(CelebrityAccess) – Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager and former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a spokesperson for Blackstock said in a statement to NBC.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement added.

Following the news of Blackstock’s passing, Clarkson announced that she was postponing the remainder of her “Studio Session” concerts in Las Vegas in August to focus on her family.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Clarkson shared on social media. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

The two married in 2013 and had two children together before splitting in 2020.