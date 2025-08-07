Doechii Announces The ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – After much anticipation, Doechii has officially announced her upcoming “Live from the Swamp Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city North American headline run will kick off on October 14 at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The outing will also take the GRAMMY-winning Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records recording artist to Toronto, the Eastern Seaboard, Georgia, Texas and Arizona and wrap up with a trio of West Coast shows in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. See below for itinerary.

TICKETS: To participate in the Doechii Artist Presale on Friday, August 8, at 10:00 AM local time. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning Monday, August 11, at 10:00 AM local time at livefromtheswamp.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the “Live from the Swamp Tour” through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will beginning Thursday, August 7, at 10:00 AM local time until 10:00 PM local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a general admission ticket, early entry and priority access to the floor, The Swamp gift bundle, pre-show merch shopping & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of Doechii’s Lollapalooza debut. She closed her Lollapalooza set by driving off in an albino alligator wrapped car, teasing the upcoming dates. Leading up to the reveal, massive albino gators appeared at landmarks in cities she’ll hit this fall, including Piedmont Park in Atlanta, the Welcome to Texas sign, La Jolla Cove in San Diego, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, and even floated down the Chicago River this past weekend.

She will also tour Australia for the first time in December, performing at the Spilt Milk Festival. In 2024, Doechii toured the U.S., Europe and the U.K. on the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour.

In February, Doechii won a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. The album came in at No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024” and placed in the top 10 of their overall “Best Albums of 2024” tally.

Doechii – Tour Dates

Live from the Swamp Tour

Tue Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Sun Oct 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Oct 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

Mon Oct 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 29 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Oct 31 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Nov 05 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

Fri Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Festival Performances

Sun Aug 17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

Sat Sep 27 – Queens, NY – All Things Go Festival

Sun Sep 28 – Colombia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Sat Oct 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Sat Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – One Music Festival

Australian Dates

Sat Dec 06 – Ballarat, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 07 – Perth, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sat Dec 13 – Canberra, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 14 – Gold Coast, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival