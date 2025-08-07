Eric Church, Miranda Lambert & Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead The Lineup For The 1st Annual Field & Stream Music Fest

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Field & Stream Music Fest announced the lineup for the inaugural edition of the festival, including headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Set for Carolina Adventure World from October 3–5, the inaugural edition of the festival will feature more than 40 artists performing across three stages. Other artists on the bill for 2025 include ZZ Top, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Farr, Shane Smith & The Saints, Kameron Marlowe, Ashland Craft, and more.

Along with music, the fest will offer a range of dedicated outdoor activities that speak to the event’s Field & Stream branding, including dedicated hunting and fishing villages, an outdoor expo and the game watch village, where fans can catch televised college and pro football games.

The festival will also feature interactive exhibits and demos, food trucks, and local vendors, selling Southern-inspired eats and handcrafted goods from across the region.

Outdoor influencers and conservation leaders will also be on hand for live programming, events and activations.

“The Outdoor Expo Experience is what sets Field & Stream Music Fest apart,” said Bob Durkin, co-founder of Southern Entertainment. “It’s more than great music — it’s about stepping into the Field & Stream lifestyle on 3,000 acres of God’s country. From fishing to the fan zone, there’s something for everyone.”