Live Nation Reports Record Q2 2025 Revenue Of $7 Billion, Driven By Strong Global Attendance

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Live Nation revealed a strong performance during the second fiscal quarter of 2025, reporting revenue of $7 billion, up 16% from the same period in 2024—its highest ever for the second quarter.

According to Live Nation, the company posted operating income of $487 million, up 4% year-over-year, and adjusted operating income (AOI) of $798 million, up 11% from Q2 2024.

Revenue during the reporting period was propelled by Live Nation’s robust concert pipeline, with the company reporting attendance up 14% to 44 million fans—particularly in stadiums, where attendance tripled year-over-year.

During Q2, Live Nation reported selling more than 130 million tickets, with a gross transactional value of $9 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Attendance bloomed outside of the U.S. as well, with the company reporting that international fan count grew 30% to 44 million, driven by strength across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Segment Breakouts

Concerts

Live Nation saw record results in its concerts division, with revenue growing by 19% to $5,946.4 million. Segment margin also improved, increasing by 60 basis points to 6%.

Ticketing (Ticketmaster)

Ticketmaster, Live Nation’s in-house ticketing platform, posted more modest gains, generating $743 million in revenue during Q2, up 2% year-over-year. Adjusted AOI for the segment remained flat at $290 million. During the quarter, Live Nation noted continued growth in concert ticket volume, though sports and other events trailed 2024 levels.

Sponsorship & Advertising

The sponsorship and advertising division also reported solid results, with revenue growing by 9% to $340.6 million.

“Global expansion continues to drive touring growth, with fan attendance hitting new highs and ticket buying strong at every price point from VIP to the back row. To meet this momentum, we’re expanding our global venue portfolio and investing in the artists who make it all possible. We’re continuing to deliver record revenue and concert ticket sales, and with investments focused on high-growth markets and fan experiences, we’re positioned to grow operating income and adjusted operating income by double digits this year and for years to come,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO.