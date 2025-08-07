Marketing music and going viral on Instagram just got easier

(Hypebot) — Meta just added features that will make marketing music and going viral on Instagram a lot easier.

Instagram now offers reposts to share public reels and posts.

Reposts makes it simple for fans to share content from the musicians and creators they care about. Artists can also more easily spice up their own feed with reposts from fans and other creators.

There’s a new “Friends” tab in Reels to see the content friends (and fans) have liked, created, reposted or commented on, and start conversations about them.

With reposts going viral on Instagram just got easier.

Location Sharing

Users can now also choose to share their location with friends you pick using the Instagram map: “I see you’re in the hood. Are you going to the show?”

“Regardless of whether you choose to share your location, you can use the map to explore location-based content,” says Instagram. “From checking out stories from friends who’ve gone to a concert or finding a new place to hang out from a local creator’s reel, there’s content to help you and your friends connect with the world around you.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.