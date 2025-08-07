Nectar’s Restaurant and Lounge In Burlington Has Closed Its Doors

BURLINGTON, VT (CelebrityAccess) — Nectar’s Restaurant and Lounge, a long-standing restaurant and live music venue in Burlington, Vermont, has officially closed its doors.
The venue’s owners announced the shutdown on social media:
“After 50 unforgettable years at 188 Main Street, and with a heartfelt goodbye… Nectar’s will no longer occupy the space that helped shape the soul of Burlington’s music scene.
While our time at this beloved address is coming to a close, the spirit of Nectar’s will live on.
To our family, fans, and friends — thank you. Your energy over the last five decades has meant more than we can ever say. The Nectar’s light will forever burn bright in Burlington.”
The shutdown follows a “hiatus” announced in June, when the club’s owners cited the “immense challenges” impacting both downtown Burlington and the live music industry.
“The truth is, we’ve been hit hard. The Main Street Construction Project has taken a heavier toll than we anticipated. Like many downtown businesses, we’ve felt the impact of reduced foot traffic and public safety concerns. The energy has shifted. And for a small, independent venue like ours, that shift cuts deep,” the venue announced on June 7.
Nectar’s has been a fixture of the Burlington music scene since the 1970s, providing an important early stage for Phish, as well as numerous other touring bands.