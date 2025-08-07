Nectar’s Restaurant and Lounge In Burlington Has Closed Its Doors

BURLINGTON, VT (CelebrityAccess) — Nectar’s Restaurant and Lounge, a long-standing restaurant and live music venue in Burlington, Vermont, has officially closed its doors.

The venue’s owners announced the shutdown on social media:

“After 50 unforgettable years at 188 Main Street, and with a heartfelt goodbye… Nectar’s will no longer occupy the space that helped shape the soul of Burlington’s music scene.

While our time at this beloved address is coming to a close, the spirit of Nectar’s will live on.

To our family, fans, and friends — thank you. Your energy over the last five decades has meant more than we can ever say. The Nectar’s light will forever burn bright in Burlington.”