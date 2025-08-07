The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Veteran Talent Agent Wayne Forte

This is Wayne Forte’s fiftieth year in the business. As an agent he’s represented acts as varied as David Bowie and Tedeschi Trucks Band. We discuss his career as well as NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) and the lobbying for and distribution of monies during Covid.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wayne-forte/id1316200737?i=1000721027462
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2YFnp54rBsO1tC8TRBXdD5?si=1y7AAjNBQ8OP0Doyc5gVhw
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/wayne-forte-288846807/
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/ff38a328-4dfe-44d5-b9ff-fd6490c7f01d/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-wayne-forte