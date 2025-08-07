Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Veteran Talent Agent Wayne Forte

Wayne Forte
Wayne Forte (Guido Karp)
Posted on
5 0

This is Wayne Forte’s fiftieth year in the business. As an agent he’s represented acts as varied as David Bowie and Tedeschi Trucks Band. We discuss his career as well as NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) and the lobbying for and distribution of monies during Covid.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wayne-forte/id1316200737?i=1000721027462

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2YFnp54rBsO1tC8TRBXdD5?si=1y7AAjNBQ8OP0Doyc5gVhw

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/wayne-forte-288846807/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/ff38a328-4dfe-44d5-b9ff-fd6490c7f01d/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-wayne-forte

