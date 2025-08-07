Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

True Tickets Announces Multiple New Partnerships, Including Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House And Chicago’s Writers Theater

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing delivery service True Tickets continued to expand its footprint in North America with the signing of multiple new venues.

The list of True Tickets’ newly announced partnerships includes:

  • Opera Colorado/Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
  • Chicago’s Harris Theater for Music and Dance
  • The Indiana Repertory Theatre
  • Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in Palm Beach
  • Celebrity Series of Boston – a 100+ performance concert series
  • Chicago’s Writers Theatre.

“As the need for transparency, control, and a seamless ticketing experience continues to rise, venues are turning to us to future-proof their ticket delivery,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO, True Tickets. “We’ve helped our partners uncover millions in new revenue through revealing shadow audiences alone. Every one of these partnerships represents a shared vision for secure, ethical, and intelligent audience engagement.”

