True Tickets Announces Multiple New Partnerships, Including Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House And Chicago’s Writers Theater

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing delivery service True Tickets continued to expand its footprint in North America with the signing of multiple new venues.

The list of True Tickets’ newly announced partnerships includes:

Opera Colorado/Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Chicago’s Harris Theater for Music and Dance

The Indiana Repertory Theatre

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in Palm Beach

Celebrity Series of Boston – a 100+ performance concert series

Chicago’s Writers Theatre.

“As the need for transparency, control, and a seamless ticketing experience continues to rise, venues are turning to us to future-proof their ticket delivery,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO, True Tickets. “We’ve helped our partners uncover millions in new revenue through revealing shadow audiences alone. Every one of these partnerships represents a shared vision for secure, ethical, and intelligent audience engagement.”