Wyclef Jean Announces New York Blue Note Jazz Club Residency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, composer and Fugees co-founder Wyclef Jean announces his upcoming four-night residency at New York’s legendary Blue Note Jazz Club. Performances will run from September 11-14 with sets at 8PM and 10:30PM. Tickets are on sale now here.

Wyclef is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and composer with over two decades of pioneering influence in the music industry and culture. As a founding member of the Fugees, their 1996 album The Score achieved monumental global and chart topping success, in addition to two Grammy Awards and a nomination for Album of the Year. He has released eight solo albums, including The Carnival, which sold nearly nine million copies worldwide. As a producer and writer, he is responsible for hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” (Shakira), “Maria Maria” (Santana) and more. In 2020, Wyclef launched the podcast “RunThatBack”.

As a leader in music tech he co-founded SodoMoodLab, composing music for Showtime’s “The Chi,” is Chief Creative Officer of OpenWav, and a consultant for Google DeepMind, where he focuses on AI technology. As a philanthropist, he is deeply committed to honoring his home country of Haiti, recently sponsoring and mentoring Haitian students in a robotics program that achieved global accolades. He is a Global Ambassador for Global Citizen, is on the National Advisory Board for non-profit Music Will, and was honored with their 2025 Innovator Award. He remains a dynamic cultural force, seamlessly integrating music, education, and technology to drive meaningful social change.