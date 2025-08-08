Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Jelly Roll Among The Artists Added To The 9th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer Benefit Show

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) has announced an expanded lineup for its ninth biennial roadblock televised fundraising special, set to broadcast live from Nashville on August 15th.

The one-hour commercial-free special will showcase performances by a diverse array of artists including Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Gavin DeGraw, Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, and CeCe Winans, accompanied by the Nashville Community Gospel Choir who will lend their talents to raise crucial funds for cancer research.

This telecast will air simultaneously on over 30 major media platforms nationwide, including all four U.S. broadcast networks during prime time. The broadcast will also be available for on-demand viewing across various digital and streaming platforms.

The event, hosted at The Pinnacle, is co-produced by Stand Up To Cancer and Done + Dusted, with executive producers David Jammy and Liz Kelly from Done + Dusted, SU2C co-founders Pamela Oas Williams and Lisa Paulsen, Rod Essig of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Kevin Yorn of Yorn Levine / BroadLight Capital, and Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment / BroadLight Capital. James Merryman directs the show, while Derek Wells serves as musical director.