Report: BET Suspends Plans For The Soul Train And BET Hip-Hop Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — BET has reportedly ‘suspended’ plans for the Soul Train Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards amid a changing media landscape.

The plans to suspend the two venerable award shows was revealed by BET CEO Scott Mills in an August 5th interiew with Billboard.

“So for BET linear, we have suspended the Soul Train and Hip-Hop award shows,” Mills told Billboard, adding, “We have a team that’s actively thinking about where those award shows might best live as the media climate continues to evolve. They aren’t gone.”

Created by Don Cornelius, the Soul Train Awards debuted in 1987 and was syndicated on multiple cable networks by WGN America. In 2008, the show shifted to BET, most recently taking place in 2023.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards made its debut in 2006 and has taken place annually since, most recently in 2024 when it was hosted by Fat Joe.