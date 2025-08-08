The Lineup Announced For The First Polaris Music Festival

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Cadence Weapon, Clairmont The Second, The Dears, JayWood, Junia-T, Eliza Niemi, Cedric Noel, Justin Rutledge, SATE, Shad, Sister Ray, and Katie Stelmanis are among the artists announced for the lineup of the first-ever Polaris Festival.

Presented by long-time partner SiriusXM Canada, the Polaris Festival will pay tribute to the famed Canadian organization’s 20th anniversary with a lineup of events that include Salons, Listening Parties, Poster Exhibits, and Concerts, leading up to the annual Polaris Concert & Award Ceremony.

The schedule of planned events includes past champ Cadence Weapon DJing amidst dinosaur bones, five-time Short Lister Shad hosting an easy listening Winner Ceremony pre-party, team ups with three separate music festivals (Supercrawl, Beautiful View, Second Summer) and exclusive previews of new music from artists such as The Dears and SATE.

The event lineup will also feature educational Salons providing insight into how Polaris works; production insights with Clairmont The Second; and a special workshop with Katie Stelmanis (Austra) and Casey Mecija (Ohbijou), among others.

The 2025 edition of the Polaris Prize will take place on September 16th at Toronto’s historic Massey Hall.