The Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Announces The Class Of 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Songwriting legends Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, Jim Lauderdale, Don Cook, Steve Bogard, and Tony Martin have officially been announced as the class of 2025 for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bogard and Martin were elected in the contemporary songwriter category; Lauderdale in the contemporary songwriter/artist category; Cook as the veteran songwriter; and Emmylou Harris joins as a veteran songwriter/artist. Brad Paisley was elected to join the organization in 2024 but deferred his induction until 2025.

“Gathering as we do each year – to reveal and welcome the members of our incoming class – is truly one of the highlights of our calendar,” said Rich Hallworth, National Songwriter’s Board Chair. “To these outstanding songwriters, we say – thank you for sharing your songs and your artistry with us. We are proud to honor you this fall, when you will officially join your legendary peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

The six selectees will be inducted during the 55th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, set for Monday, October 6, at the Music City Center.