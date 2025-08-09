The Mets To Host A Beatles Night Concert To Mark The 60th Anniversary Of The Fab Four’s Shea Stadium Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The New York Mets will mark the 60th anniversary of the Beatles’ iconic concert at Shea Stadium with a special themed “Beatles Night” at their current home, Citi Field.

Set for August 15th, before the Mets face off against the Seattle Mariners, the themed night will feature a live performance by 1964 The Tribute, a Beatles tribute band, in front of Shea Bridge. Additionally, the first 15,000 fans to enter Citi Field will receive an exclusive Shea Stadium replica.

Other themed events will continue throughout the night, and the first pitch will be thrown by members of the gameday staff who were on hand at Shea Stadium for the historic 1965 concert.

After the game, fans will be treated to a themed fireworks display, weather permitting.

The Beatles’ 1965 performance at Shea Stadium was the first major live music event held at the ballpark, with more than 55,000 fans packing the venue — a record-breaking crowd for live music at the time.

A recording of the concert became one of the first major concert films and helped cement the Beatles as a cultural touchstone with American fans.