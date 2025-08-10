ElevenLabs Launches Eleven Music, A New AI Audio Platform With Support From Kobalt And Merlin

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ElevenLabs, the AI audio company, announced the launch of Eleven Music, a new AI audio platform that allows users to create what the company says is studio-grade music from natural language prompts.

Additionally, the platform was built in partnership with artists, labels, and publishers to include guardrails and other safeguards to protect rightsholders.

“As an AI audio company, expanding into music was a natural progression, and we are thrilled to introduce Eleven Music today,” said Mati Staniszewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ElevenLabs. “We’ve heard massive demand from our enterprise partners and users for a music model like this, and we took our time to ship one that we’re certain they’ll love. We’re proud to do so in collaboration with music industry partners who recognize the vast benefits and possibilities of AI innovation in music.”

Partners include both Merlin, a digital distributor for independents, and Kobalt, one of the world’s largest independent music publishers.

“We are excited to partner with ElevenLabs,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “As we navigate the transformative yet challenging opportunities that AI presents, it is core to Merlin’s mission that we work with partners who respect the extraordinary cultural contribution of our members, their artists, and their music. We will be very deliberate about who we work with and have been in conversations with many companies in this space. Our partnership with ElevenLabs demonstrates that music rightsholders can negotiate thoughtful, forward-looking agreements with AI companies. Together, we have created responsible guardrails that showcase how AI companies and music rightsholders can collaborate. We look forward to sharing further announcements as we work together toward the launch of Eleven Music Pro.”

“Our songwriters and clients entrust us to ensure that the AI revolution includes both strong protections for their intellectual property rights for AI training, as well as forward-looking and thoughtful opportunities to participate in AI revenue streams, subject to clear and fair guardrails. ElevenLabs has been a collaborative partner, committed to sourcing data directly from rightsholders and protecting them. We are excited about this partnership and seeing ElevenLabs become a pioneer in licensing premium music for their Music Pro offering. Kobalt looks forward to working with our songwriters and partners who wish to be part of this opportunity with ElevenLabs,” added Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt.

