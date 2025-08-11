Chance the Rapper Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Chance the Rapper announced plans to hit the road in North America with his And We Back Tour.

The 15-date tour kicks off on September 26 at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, and is scheduled to conclude at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on October 20.

Additional shows are scheduled for markets such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto, among others.

The tour announcement follows the planned release of Chance’s latest full-length album, Star Line, set for August 15.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, August 12, with the general on-sale starting Friday, August 15.

CHANCE THE RAPPER – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

September 26, 2025 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 27, 2025 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

September 29, 2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1, 2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 2, 2025 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 4, 2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

October 6, 2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 8, 2025 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

October 10, 2025 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 12, 2025 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 14, 2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 16, 2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17, 2025 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

October 18, 2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

October 20, 2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium