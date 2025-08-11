Comedian And Singer-Songwriter Matt Mathews Signs With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the signing of singer, songwriter, and comedian Matt Mathews for worldwide representation.

A rising star on the live comedy front, Mathews has built a reputation with comedy drawn from his life as boudoir photographer, barrel racer, farmer, proud Alabamian and LGBTQ+ pioneer, racking up more than 1 billion views across social media and a fanbase of more than 12 million.

He’s also readying preparing to make his debut as a recording artist with a music album produced by Stanton Edward following the success of singles such as “What a War” and “Joke’s On Me,” which he released earlier this year.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the team at WME,” shares the Alabamian. “I’ve built so much from the ground up with a small but mighty crew, and now it’s time to level up with a whole new team of people who believe in the vision just as much as I do. It’s equal parts surreal and overdue— we’re just getting started.”

In addition to WME, Mathews is represented by Oscar Peterson for management; Jeff Jones of FBMM, for business management and Ebie McFarland and Joseph Conner of Essential Broadcast Media for public relations.