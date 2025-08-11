Dutch Promoter Bon Bon Entertainment Declared Bankrupt

CAPELLE ON THE IJSSEL, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) –Dutch concert promoter Bon Bon Entertainment has been declared bankrupt by a local judge, ending nearly 15 years in the live entertainment business.

Founded in 2010, Bon Bon staged concerts by international artists such as Wizkid, King Promise, Tory Lanez, Tiwa Savage, and Busy Signal. The company was active in promoting Afrobeats, dancehall, and other music genres in the Netherlands, and positioned itself as a bridge between international talent and Dutch audiences.

In a statement, the company cited a combination of adverse market conditions, artist cancellations, and financial setbacks as reasons for the insolvency. Bon Bon pointed to the 2023 cancellation of a planned Burna Boy concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena as a turning point. The event’s abrupt cancellation, for which many ticket buyers reported not receiving refunds, generated negative publicity and strained relationships with both performers and investors, a spokesperson for the company said.

Following that incident, Bon Bon said it faced difficulties securing future bookings and funding, resulting in additional show cancellations. The company added that these challenges were compounded by what it described as an increasingly difficult operating environment for independent promoters.

Read the full statement from Bon Bon Entertainment below: