Dutch Promoter Bon Bon Entertainment Declared Bankrupt

CAPELLE ON THE IJSSEL, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) –Dutch concert promoter Bon Bon Entertainment has been declared bankrupt by a local judge, ending nearly 15 years in the live entertainment business.
Founded in 2010, Bon Bon staged concerts by international artists such as Wizkid, King Promise, Tory Lanez, Tiwa Savage, and Busy Signal. The company was active in promoting Afrobeats, dancehall, and other music genres in the Netherlands, and positioned itself as a bridge between international talent and Dutch audiences.
In a statement, the company cited a combination of adverse market conditions, artist cancellations, and financial setbacks as reasons for the insolvency. Bon Bon pointed to the 2023 cancellation of a planned Burna Boy concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena as a turning point. The event’s abrupt cancellation, for which many ticket buyers reported not receiving refunds, generated negative publicity and strained relationships with both performers and investors, a spokesperson for the company said.
Following that incident, Bon Bon said it faced difficulties securing future bookings and funding, resulting in additional show cancellations. The company added that these challenges were compounded by what it described as an increasingly difficult operating environment for independent promoters.
Read the full statement from Bon Bon Entertainment below:
With pain in the heart and a tear we have been declared bankrupt today and say goodbye to Bon Bon Entertainment. After almost 19 years of passion, struggle and love for music and the Black culture, today we are saying our final goodbye. What started out of a deep urge to create something that never existed for people like us, grew into an organization that connected generations. Born out of the love for culture, we’ve been fighting since day one to provide a stage for black culture. We’ve grown up with you, put on iconic shows, partied, cried, celebrated: always for and through culture. Still unreal that we were able to turn our passion into an organization that received so much love. We can’t get over the fact that the last two years have been rough. Cancelations, financial setbacks and an increasingly difficult market have hit us deep.
The recent negative media attention has had devastating consequences for us. Not only has it damaged our name, but also led to the termination of discussions with cancelled artists and withdrawal of investors. This also disappeared the last hope for a solution or a refund to duped ticket buyers, something that weighs a lot for us. Despite all the efforts to continue, it simply can’t stand any longer. We’re stopping. Not because of reluctance, but because we run out of other options and that hurts. Not only business, but especially in person. Because Bon Bon was never just an organization. It was our life. Our mission. Our way of creating a movement where people feel seen and heard. We want to thank everyone who supported us. The artists, the partners, the volunteers, the team and above all the visitors.\n You made us feel that our mission mattered. That it meant something. With respect, pride and love, The Bon Bon Entertainment Team