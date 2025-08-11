Helena Akhtar Joins River House Artists as Director, Digital Marketing & Artist Development

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — River House Artists, the independent Nashville-based label and music publisher, announced the appointment of Helena Akhtar as Director, Digital Marketing & Artist Development.

In her new role, Akhtar will oversee digital marketing and artist development across the label’s artist roster.

“I’ve wanted to bring Helena onto our team since our time together at Sony working with Luke Combs and Jameson Rodgers,” says Lynn Oliver-Cline, River House Artists Founder and CEO. “Helena’s experience in marketing, content, radio and artist development make her the perfect fit for River House Artists. Her creative approach will help us immensely as we continue to grow and elevate the careers of our artists at every level.”

Akhtar adds: “I’m very excited to join the River House Artists team. I had the opportunity to connect with Lynn several years ago and have since admired the incredible work she, Zebb, Lance, and the entire team have achieved. I look forward to adding my passion and energy to this new role.”

Akhtar joins River House after a tenure as Manager, Content Development and Promotion at RECORDS Nashville. Her resume also includes past roles at Sony Music Nashville and the Boston-based country Fm station, WKLB 102.5 FM.