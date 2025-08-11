How Live Music Stocks Performed Last Week

(Hypebot) — Live Nation reported as strong Q2 on Thursday. Here is a recap of how it and major live music stocks performed during the week ending Friday, August 8, 2025, along with a comparison to the broader stock market.

Live Music Stocks Performance (Aug 4–8, 2025

Ticker Company Name Aug 8 Close Weekly Change Notes LYV Live Nation Entertainment $153.13 +$4.80 (+3.2%) Strong performance amid positive sentiment in the entertainment sector. MSGE Madison Square Garden Entertainment $38.02 -$0.03 (-0.1%) Slight decline, reflecting broader market trends. SPHR Sphere Entertainment $40.29 -$1.13 (-2.7%) Decline attributed to market volatility and investor sentiment. VENU Venu Holding Corporation $15.00 $0.00 (0.0%) No change, indicating market stabilization.

Broader Market Overview

The S&P 500 index closed at 6,374.32 on Friday, August 8, 2025, marking a weekly decline of approximately 0.3% . Despite this, the index has experienced a 7.8% gain year-to-date, reflecting a strong performance in 2025 . The NASDAQ Composite also reached a record high, driven by optimism in technology sectors. (Yahoo Finance)

Sector Comparison

Sector Weekly Performance Live Music Stocks Mixed (LYV up, others down) S&P 500 Slight decline Nasdaq Composite Record high

Live Nation (LYV) outperformed both the S&P 500 and other live music stocks, indicating strong investor confidence in its market position.(Live Nation Entertainment)