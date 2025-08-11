How Live Music Stocks Performed Last Week

(Hypebot) — Live Nation reported as strong Q2 on Thursday. Here is a recap of how it and major live music stocks performed during the week ending Friday, August 8, 2025, along with a comparison to the broader stock market.
Live Music Stocks Performance (Aug 4–8, 2025
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Aug 8 Close
|Weekly Change
|Notes
|LYV
|Live Nation Entertainment
|$153.13
|+$4.80 (+3.2%)
|Strong performance amid positive sentiment in the entertainment sector.
|MSGE
|Madison Square Garden Entertainment
|$38.02
|-$0.03 (-0.1%)
|Slight decline, reflecting broader market trends.
|SPHR
|Sphere Entertainment
|$40.29
|-$1.13 (-2.7%)
|Decline attributed to market volatility and investor sentiment.
|VENU
|Venu Holding Corporation
|$15.00
|$0.00 (0.0%)
|No change, indicating market stabilization.
Broader Market Overview
The S&P 500 index closed at 6,374.32 on Friday, August 8, 2025, marking a weekly decline of approximately 0.3% . Despite this, the index has experienced a 7.8% gain year-to-date, reflecting a strong performance in 2025 . The NASDAQ Composite also reached a record high, driven by optimism in technology sectors. (Yahoo Finance)
Sector Comparison
|Sector
|Weekly Performance
|Live Music Stocks
|Mixed (LYV up, others down)
|S&P 500
|Slight decline
|Nasdaq Composite
|Record high
Live Nation (LYV) outperformed both the S&P 500 and other live music stocks, indicating strong investor confidence in its market position.(Live Nation Entertainment)