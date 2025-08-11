Live Music Society Begins Accepting Toolbox Grant Applications For 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Music Society, a non-profit organization that supports small and independent performance venues across the United States, announced the opening of Toolbox grant applications for 2025.

The LMS’s Toolbox grants provide up to $10,000 to participating venues to support practical projects that address ongoing operating challenges and improve the live music experience for audiences.

The Live Music Society will accept grant applications from August 11, 2025 to September 15, 2025 at 11:59 pm Pacific, with grantees to be announced in November.

Live Music Society, which launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, created the grant program in 2023 as a way to support small venues. Since launch, the program has awarded $591,611 to 77 grantees, including in 2024 when $291,611 was awarded to 34 grantees, with 58% of eligible applicants funded.

“After thousands of shows and pushing our system to its absolute max, the LMS Toolbox funding enabled a complete refresh and update of our sound system – something we’ve never been able to do. Our small DIY venue sounds great, has equipment that multiple people can use and train on, and has without a doubt increased the quality of our shows for both performers and audience members.” – Britt Curtis, The Holland Project (Reno, NV)

“The Toolbox grant was transformative for Cactus Club. It was the first co-sign of belief in this project, and now a year later we’re actually seeing this project come to life… We can’t thank Live Music Society enough for making this happen.” — Kelsey Kaufmann, Cactus Club (Milwaukee, WI)

In June, Live Music Society also announced 26 small performance venue recipients of their 2025 Music in Action grant, with the grant recipients receiving a total of $765,500 through the initiative.