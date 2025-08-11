Rising Country Star Pynk Beard Signs With Red Bull Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Red Bull Records, the indie label launched by the energy drink company of the same name, announced the signing of rising country artist and songwriter Sebastian Kole, known to fans as Pynk Beard.

The signing comes ahead of the release of his next single, “Sip,” from his forthcoming EP Red Dirt Diaries, which is due on streaming platforms this fall.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of the Red Bull Records family!” Pynk Beard said. “They have been nothing short of amazing in supporting me in the release of my first two singles, ‘I Lived’ and ‘Mine Lord Willing,’ and their genuine interest and care for me as an artist has shown in every action. The future here is bright and Pynk.”

“Pynk Beard effortlessly blends his traditional Southern roots with culturally resonant lyrics, creating a sound that is truly original. To watch him build a loyal following before releasing any music officially has been incredibly impressive and speaks to how special he is. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Red Bull Records, and we’re confident he has a bright future ahead of him that we’re proud to champion,” added Greg Hammer, Managing Director of Red Bull Records.

A rising star on the country scene, Pynk Beard released his first single, “I Lived,” in April and has since been gaining traction on both streaming platforms and live stages, generating thousands of streams and performing at events such as CMA Fest, The Birmingham Folk Festival, Exit/In, and others.