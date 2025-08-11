The Australian Recording Industry Association Announces The Dates For The 2025 ARIAs

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — The Australian Recording Industry Association announced the 2025 ARIA Awards will take place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, on Gadigal land on November 19.

Now in its 39th year, the ARIAs, held in partnership with Spotify, celebrates highlights of Australia’s recording industry.

New for 2025, the Arias will stream on live on Paramount+ and return to 10, providing Australian music fans with options for both free-to-air and streaming.

“With so many of our local artists dominating on huge global stages in the past year, we have lots to celebrate – and this year we are taking the ARIA Awards to a whole new level. Spotify’s considerable backing with its powerful platform and proven ability to amplify music worldwide, as well as a new home with Paramount Australia, will be a gamechanger for the ARIAs and all of this year’s nominated artists,” said ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd.

“I’m delighted to see the ARIA Awards returning to the Hordern Pavilion. Sydney is the nation’s capital for creative industries, so it’s an honor to have one of our most iconic live music venues as the home of the highest accolade in Australian music. The Minns Labor Government has changed the rules around operating hours after dark to bring live music back across NSW and provide a platform for artists, while also supporting venues and businesses that rely on our state’s visitor and night-time economy. I thank ARIA for their advocacy for the music industry and for sharing our values for a thriving live music scene in NSW,” added NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper.