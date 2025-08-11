World’s Leading Live Executive, Kirk Sommer To be Honored As International Person Of The Year At MUSEXPO 2026

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO, the renowned global music business conference and showcase event, will return to the “Media Capital of the World,” Burbank, California, from March 22–25, 2026 for its 26th global edition. As part of a weeklong series of industry gatherings including the Global Synch & Brands Summit, the A&R Summit, and other marquee events, MUSEXPO will once again bring together key decision-makers and innovators from around the world to examine the future of music, media, and technology.

As part of its 2026 programming, MUSEXPO is proud to announce that Kirk M. Sommer, Senior Partner & Global Co-Head of Music at WME, will be presented with its prestigious “International Music Person of the Year” award.

The honorarium will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, during a VIP Awards Gala Luncheon at the iconic Castaway in Burbank. The event will bring together top executives, artists, and colleagues from around the globe to acknowledge Kirk’s remarkable contributions to the global music landscape. Official proclamations will also be presented by officials from the State of California, the County of Los Angeles and the City of Burbank, to recognize Kirk’s legacy and continued impact on music, culture, and the business of artistry.

Prior to the luncheon, MUSEXPO will host a keynote conversation with Kirk Sommer, offering a rare, in-depth look into his professional journey — from starting in the WME mailroom in 2000 to becoming one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders ever in global music representation.

Throughout his nearly 25-year career at WME, Sommer has guided the careers of some of the most iconic artists of our time — Adele, Andrea Bocelli, Artic Monkeys, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brandon Flowers, Foster The People, Hozier, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Lola Young, Maren Morris, Michael Kiwanuka, Morrissey, Nine Inch Nails, Paolo Nutini, Pet Shop Boys, Rage Against The Machine, Sam Smith, Steve Aoki, Teddy Swims and Weezer, to name a few. He also worked with the late Amy Winehouse. Known for his integrity, mentorship, and artist-first approach, Sommer has helped shape the trajectory of countless artists, elevating their live careers from intimate venues to global arenas and stadiums.

In 2025, Sommer was named Pollstar’s “Agent of the Year,” and inducted into New York University’s Hall of Fame. He has appeared on Billboard’s Power List for a decade, in addition to receiving honors from Variety’s Top 500, Pollstar’s Impact 50, and PAPER Magazine, which hailed him as “the most influential booking agent in the world.” He was also previously recognized on Billboard’s 30 Under 30 and 40 Under 40 lists.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sommer and his family are committed supporters of philanthropic organizations focused on mental health, children’s welfare and health — a reflection of his belief in using influence to uplift others.

Sat Bisla, President & Founder of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO, stated, “Kirk M. Sommer has not only shaped the careers of some of the world’s greatest musical voices but has also helped redefine what it means to be a leader in today’s ever-evolving music industry. His deep respect for artists, his commitment to mentorship, as well as his strong global perspective and vision make him an exceptional choice for this honor. It’s our privilege to recognize his outstanding contributions to the worldwide music ecosystem.”

Past recipients of MUSEXPO’s “International Music Person of the Year” honor have included some of the industry’s most impactful leaders, such as Monte and Avery Lipman (Republic Records), Jacqueline Saturn (Virgin Music Group), Mandar Thakur (Times Music Group, India), Daniel Glass (Glassnote Entertainment), Alexandra Patsavas (Netflix), Steve Schnur (EA Games), and Harvey Goldsmith (Live Aid, Live Earth).