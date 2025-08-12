Bandcamp Upgrades Payments To Artists And Labels

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp is transitioning to a new payment system for Artists, powered by Stripe. This will happen in phases, and they’ll reach out via email with information before Bandcamp upgrades payments to each client.

Until then, no action is required.

If Stripe isn’t available in your country, you will be able to continue using PayPal to receive payouts for the time being.

“The ongoing changes to Bandcamp’s payment system are motivated by the same artist-first philosophy Bandcamp has always operated from,” said Dan Melnick, GM of Bandcamp. “We believe these changes will help artists increase their sales on Bandcamp, and expand the artists who can use Bandcamp globally. We appreciate everyone’s feedback and concerns on the changes, and will continue to listen and adjust as necessary.“

As Bandcamp upgrades payments find more on a dedicated webpage.