Hatebreed’s Wayne Lozinak Recovering After Brain Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — Wayne Lozinak, guitarist for the hardcore/metal band Hatebreed, is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Lozinak shared a health update on social media along with an image showing a large, stapled incision on the side of his head, noting that he is slowly recovering from the ordeal.

“Hello, everyone! I’m finally home. Last week was rough! But I’m getting better every day,” Lozinak wrote in the Instagram post. “Gonna be a while before I get fully recovered, but it’s going good! I want to thank you all for all the messages. I didn’t have my phone in the hospital, so that’s why I didn’t respond. Just started to look over them today. I really appreciate it! Made me feel good!”

He went on to thank his partner, Kat Nacario, as well as the medical team supporting him through his treatment.

Hatebreed was on tour in Europe this summer and preparing to perform at the Download Festival when Lozinak began experiencing symptoms that raised concern about a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical evaluation, and doctors discovered a benign but growing meningioma, prompting him to return to the U.S. for treatment.

While he continues to recover, Shadows Fall guitarist Matt Bachand is filling in for the band’s current run of U.S. shows.