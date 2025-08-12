Jakob Tekla Jørgensen Named Director Of The Aarhus Festival

AARHUS, Denmark (CelebrityAccess) — As the Aarhus Festival prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary next month, the organization has appointed Jakob Tekla Jørgensen as the event’s new director.

Jørgensen most recently served as director of Kolding Regional Theater and previously worked with Teater Nordkraft in Aalborg and White Hole Theater in Viborg, part of a 15-year career in theaters and cultural institutions across the region.

“I am both honored and excited to be leading Aarhus Festuge. Aarhus is my city. I know its pulse, its cracks, and its poetry – and I look forward to bringing the city together for unforgettable moments,” Jørgensen said.

“Jakob is a cultural entrepreneur who brings both a solid professional background and extensive knowledge of Aarhus and the history of Festugen. With the sum of his broad experience and quirky, twisted ideas, I am sure we have found the right person to continue developing Festugen, so that in the future we will also experience surprising celebrations and spectacular signature moments – to the delight of Aarhusians and all the city’s guests. I look forward to the collaboration,” said Anders Winnerskjold, Mayor of Aarhus Municipality and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aarhus Festugen.

Rikke Øxner, who has served as the festival’s director for the past decade, will step down in October after overseeing the anniversary edition in September.

The 2025 Aarhus Festival will run from August 28 to September 7.