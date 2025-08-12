Lee Abrams: Music Discovery For Older Listeners

Can older listeners discover new music? Absolutely! It can enhance their musical journey, but it requires a deep understanding of how to connect and inspire them. There need to be platforms to showcase this music, and while some exist, more are on the horizon. Here’s one perspective:

First, let’s address some common missteps:

– It’s crucial not to bombard them with “indie” music or the latest trends without context. This approach often leads to disinterest and could create a generational disconnect. While new artists can thrive, they must align with the musical preferences of the audience.

– A select few in the music industry genuinely appreciate all genres, but this is rare. Many passionate listeners exist, particularly among older demographics, with well-defined tastes who desire a rich musical experience on their own terms.

Now, let’s explore the realities of music discovery for older audiences:

– Delving into the depths of their favorite artists’ careers, beyond just the hits, can create that “oh wow” moment—like rediscovering a long-lost Santana track. This blend of familiarity and excitement is ideal.

– Introducing them to unconventional genres that resonate with their musical roots—like blues, roots music, vintage electronic, or overlooked classics—can foster a sense of discovery while remaining timeless.

– New releases from established artists can be a hit if celebrated properly. Engaging artists through special programming—not just generic interviews—can draw attention to their latest work. It’s essential to promote these new tracks actively; they require context and a thoughtful introduction. Careful selection is key, as not all new music will resonate like their classic hits, but they still deserve the chance to be showcased effectively. And when artists do produce compelling new material, it’s worth promoting.

– Many older listeners might be musically complacent. While music is integral to their lives, they typically aren’t the ones frequenting clubs or staying updated with trends. They need a reliable musical space, which currently lacks a dedicated platform. A well-curated radio channel could serve as an ideal outlet for their listening enjoyment, but such a service is still missing.

– This demographic wields significant purchasing power. Introducing them to the music that defines their lives can lead to commercial opportunities.

– Their passion for music is strong and integral to their identity. They want to appreciate music as they always have, but:

a) They are highly selective. While they’ll pay for concert tickets to their favorite artists, those artists must be truly special to them. b) They may be musically uninspired rather than lazy. This is understandable, as no media outlet is currently meeting their needs in a targeted manner—something a well-executed radio station could provide. c) They are acutely aware of how music has commercialized. They find awards shows and superficial presentations lacking in soul. They crave authentic, inspiring experiences in audio, video, and events.

Engaging older listeners and enabling them to discover new music is complex but entirely feasible. It just requires the right focus and execution.