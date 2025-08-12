Morgan Wallen’s Sticks Management Signs Gavin Adcock

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sticks Management, the artist management venture launched by Morgan Wallen and his agent Austin Neal, announced the signing of Warner Music Nashville recording artist Gavin Adcock.

As part of the signing, Adcock’s manager, Saxon Curry, will also join the team at Sticks.

Curry, a 2022 graduate of Belmont University, began his career as an intern at Make Wake, assisting management coordinators across the company’s roster. After graduation, he joined WME as an agent assistant. In 2023, Adcock hired Curry as his manager, leading to a booking deal with WME later that year.

Adcock signed with Warner Nashville in 2024 and has since released multiple singles through the label, amassing more than 1.2 billion U.S. streams.

His recent release, “A Cigarette,” has over 150 million streams and counting and earned an RIAA Platinum certification.

Adcock’s sophomore album, Own Worst Enemy, arrives this Friday, August 15, following his debut major-label album, Actin’ Up Again, released last summer. The debut became the most streamed country debut of the year, with more than 500 million streams to date.

At WME, Adcock is represented for booking by Kella Farris, with Farris, Self & Moore handling business management.