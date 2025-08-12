The Jonas Bros. Launch Their 20th Anniversary Tour At Metlife

(L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas perform onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

(CelebrityAccess) — The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown with a sold-out show at Metlife Stadium on Sunday night.

The tour will feature highlights from across the Jonas Bros. 20-ear career, including their evolution as a band, as well as solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo career, DNCE, and more.

For the tour, they will be joined on select date by a roster of special guests that includes Marshmello, The All American Rejects, and With Boys Like Girls.

The Live Nation-produced tour is scheduled to hit arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S., including major market shows in Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, before wrapping at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on November 14th.

JONAS BROTHERS: “JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown” TOUR DATES:

Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*+^

Tue Aug 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*+^

Thu Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+^

Fri Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+^

Mon Aug 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts#

Tue Aug 19 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview#

Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*#^

Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*#^

Sun Aug 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC#

Tue Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*#^

Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*#^

Sat Aug 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP#

Sun Aug 31 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*#^

Thu Sep 04 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome#^

Sat Sep 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center#

Sat Sep 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center#

Sun Sep 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Tue Sep 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater#

Thu Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#

Sun Oct 05 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#

Mon Oct 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

Tue Oct 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+

*With Marshmello

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

^JONASCON On Tour